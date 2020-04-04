Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:36 AM
Home Front Page

Situation to worsen if virus spreads to remote areas  

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Mohammad Zakaria

If the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads to the country's remote areas the situation will be very difficult for the government to tackle it, physicians warn.
However, they said, there are no authentic reports that it has spread to the grassroots level.
Renowned physician and Prime Minister's personal doctor Dr ABM Abdullah said the situation is now under control as covid-19 infection is less in the country till now.
"Once the infection spreads to the grassroots level, it would be difficult for the government to handle it, he added.
National Polio and Measles Laboratory (NPML), virologist Khandaker Mahbub Jamil said, "If the virus spreads to the village level abnormally, it would be difficult for all to tackle it."
"How long the corona virus can survive in a dead body depends on temperature and various factors. It can be assumed, however, virus can remain active for two to three hours in the body," he said.
He urged all to follow the guideline of WHO on the virus.
Former Vice-Chancellor and virologist Professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Nazrul Islam said, "Everybody should stay at their homes being self-quarantined. It is important to attach the utmost importance to home quarantine."
"Now the grassroots level is also at the risk," he said urging all to ensure quarantine of the people who returned to the villages on an emergency basis.
About 10 million mobile subscribers left the capital after the government declared 10-day general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country from March 26.
The government is preparing to test the virus in government medical colleges and hospitals, including all departments of the country.
The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 61 in the country as five more persons were infected with the virus in the last 24 hours.
But, no death had been reported during the period, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque in an online briefing on Friday.
He also said a total of 26 patients had recovered from the virus and returned home.
Bangladesh had so far reported six deaths from coronavirus till Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US and Spanish deaths surge as world virus toll breaks 50,000
N’ganj area locked down as woman dies of Covid-19
Situation to worsen if virus spreads to remote areas  
Three Bogura houses under lockdown
Independent TV journalist tests positive for coronavius
1,000 samples of corona suspects being tested: DGHS
BB calls applications from banks for stimulus
Houses put under lockdown after college boy’s death in Satkhira


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft