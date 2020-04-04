Situation to worsen if virus spreads to remote areas  





However, they said, there are no authentic reports that it has spread to the grassroots level.

Renowned physician and Prime Minister's personal doctor Dr ABM Abdullah said the situation is now under control as covid-19 infection is less in the country till now.

"Once the infection spreads to the grassroots level, it would be difficult for the government to handle it, he added.

National Polio and Measles Laboratory (NPML), virologist Khandaker Mahbub Jamil said, "If the virus spreads to the village level abnormally, it would be difficult for all to tackle it."

"How long the corona virus can survive in a dead body depends on temperature and various factors. It can be assumed, however, virus can remain active for two to three hours in the body," he said.

He urged all to follow the guideline of WHO on the virus.

Former Vice-Chancellor and virologist Professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Nazrul Islam said, "Everybody should stay at their homes being self-quarantined. It is important to attach the utmost importance to home quarantine."

"Now the grassroots level is also at the risk," he said urging all to ensure quarantine of the people who returned to the villages on an emergency basis.

About 10 million mobile subscribers left the capital after the government declared 10-day general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country from March 26.

The government is preparing to test the virus in government medical colleges and hospitals, including all departments of the country.

The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 61 in the country as five more persons were infected with the virus in the last 24 hours.

But, no death had been reported during the period, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque in an online briefing on Friday.

He also said a total of 26 patients had recovered from the virus and returned home.

Bangladesh had so far reported six deaths from coronavirus till Wednesday.















If the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads to the country's remote areas the situation will be very difficult for the government to tackle it, physicians warn.However, they said, there are no authentic reports that it has spread to the grassroots level.Renowned physician and Prime Minister's personal doctor Dr ABM Abdullah said the situation is now under control as covid-19 infection is less in the country till now."Once the infection spreads to the grassroots level, it would be difficult for the government to handle it, he added.National Polio and Measles Laboratory (NPML), virologist Khandaker Mahbub Jamil said, "If the virus spreads to the village level abnormally, it would be difficult for all to tackle it.""How long the corona virus can survive in a dead body depends on temperature and various factors. It can be assumed, however, virus can remain active for two to three hours in the body," he said.He urged all to follow the guideline of WHO on the virus.Former Vice-Chancellor and virologist Professor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Nazrul Islam said, "Everybody should stay at their homes being self-quarantined. It is important to attach the utmost importance to home quarantine.""Now the grassroots level is also at the risk," he said urging all to ensure quarantine of the people who returned to the villages on an emergency basis.About 10 million mobile subscribers left the capital after the government declared 10-day general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country from March 26.The government is preparing to test the virus in government medical colleges and hospitals, including all departments of the country.The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 61 in the country as five more persons were infected with the virus in the last 24 hours.But, no death had been reported during the period, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque in an online briefing on Friday.He also said a total of 26 patients had recovered from the virus and returned home.Bangladesh had so far reported six deaths from coronavirus till Wednesday.