Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:36 AM
Three Bogura houses under lockdown

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BOGURA, Apr 3: Local administration has put three houses at Shiali village in Dhunat upazila under lockdown after a man with coronavirus symptoms was admitted to the isolation unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital.
The local administration put the three houses under lockdown on Thursday night as safety measure,
said Razia Sultana, Upazila Nirbahi Officer adding that food will be supplied to the houses.
Local people said a man, a garment worker aged about 45, went to his village home from Dhaka with fever and cold. Later, he was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College on March 29 and then shifted to the isolation unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital on Wednesday.
The authorities concerned of the hospital also took samples from him on Wednesday and sent it to Rajshahi for coronavirus test on Thursday.    -UNB


