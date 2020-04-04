Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:36 AM
Independent TV journalist tests positive for coronavius

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A journalist of Independent Television has tested positive for coronavirus and is now undergoing treatment at Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, said the station's Head of News Mamun Abdullah on Friday.
"The journalist is currently under observation at the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital," he said.
Talking to the Daily Observer he said that the journalist went into self-isolation on March 26 after he started showing symptoms," CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Independent
Television M Shamsur Rahman said in a video message. Later the knocked the IECDR centre to get tested, which was done and found positive, said the station's Head of News Mamun Abdullah on Friday.
We made a list of 47 others who came in contact with him and sent them to self-isolation," he added.
Meanwhile, five more patients have detected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bangladesh on Friday, taking the total number of infected to 61.
No new death was reported across Bangladesh during the time. A total of 26 people have recovered so far and returned home.


