

Independent TV journalist tests positive for coronavius

"The journalist is currently under observation at the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital," he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer he said that the journalist went into self-isolation on March 26 after he started showing symptoms," CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Independent

Television M Shamsur Rahman said in a video message. Later the knocked the IECDR centre to get tested, which was done and found positive, said the station's Head of News Mamun Abdullah on Friday.

We made a list of 47 others who came in contact with him and sent them to self-isolation," he added.

Meanwhile, five more patients have detected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bangladesh on Friday, taking the total number of infected to 61.

No new death was reported across Bangladesh during the time. A total of 26 people have recovered so far and returned home.















