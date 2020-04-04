1,000 samples of corona suspects being tested: DGHS





Md Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said this while talking to the Daily Observer on Friday.

He also noted that directors at divisional hospital and civils surgeons across the country have been directed to collect samples from at least two CODID-19 suspects in each upazila by Thursday.

"All the samples are being collected from different parts across the country and will be tested by today ( Friday), " he said.

Five more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque here on Friday.

"Five more COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning the total number of positive cases stands at 61" he told a virtual briefing.



















