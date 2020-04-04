Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:36 AM
Home Front Page

1,000 samples of corona suspects being tested: DGHS

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

At least 1,000 samples of people with coronavirus symptoms was supposed to be tested across the country by Friday.
Md Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said this while talking to the Daily Observer on Friday.
He also noted that directors at divisional hospital and civils surgeons across the country have been directed to collect samples from at least two CODID-19 suspects in each upazila by Thursday.
"All the samples are being collected from different parts across the country and will be tested by today ( Friday), " he said.
Five more new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque here on Friday.
"Five more COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning the total number of positive cases stands at 61" he told a virtual briefing.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
US and Spanish deaths surge as world virus toll breaks 50,000
Nâ€™ganj area locked down as woman dies of Covid-19
Situation to worsen if virus spreads to remote areas  
Three Bogura houses under lockdown
Independent TV journalist tests positive for coronavius
1,000 samples of corona suspects being tested: DGHS
BB calls applications from banks for stimulus
Houses put under lockdown after college boyâ€™s death in Satkhira


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-lawâ€™s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft