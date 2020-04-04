Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:36 AM
Houses put under lockdown after college boy’s death in Satkhira

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SATKHIRA, Apr 3: The local administration on Friday put several houses under lockdown after the death of a college boy from fever, cold and respiratory problem at Narayanpur village in Sadar upazila.
The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 20, a 2nd year student of Jhaudanga College and son of Baharul Islam of the village.
Superintendent of Police of the district Mostafizur Rahman said several houses
around that of the deceased were put under lockdown following his death.
He also said samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for test.
The people in the area will have to stay in home-quarantine until we get the report, the SP added.
Irad Ali, a member of Balli union parishad, said Hasan had been suffering from fever, cold, respiratory problem for the last 6-7 days.
Family sources said Hasan breathed his last around 12:30am.
Meanwhile, 49 more overseas returnees were sent to home-quarantine in the district in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 2,893 people are currently in home-quarantine in the district while 696 got released on completion of their term.    -UNB


