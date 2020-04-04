Five more Covid-19 cases detected in last 24 hours





Among the 61, as many as 26 people have recovered so far and returned home, the minister said during an online press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"No new death was reported across Bangladesh in last 24 hours", he said.

Of the coronavirus postive patients, 22 are in hospital and seven are undergoing treatment at their respective homes, said Prof Abul Kalam Azad, director general of DGHS, during the briefing.

In Dhaka, nine Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratories -- labs equipped to test for coronavirus -- have been set up and five of them are outside Dhaka, the DG said.

"Within the first week of April, all the divisions will have at least one PCR laboratory and at the end of the month we expect to set up and get running a total of 28 laboratories all over the country," Prof Azad also said.

He emphasised that more tests are necessary to keep the spread of Covid-19 under control.

"We've come to know that some private hospitals or clinics are not providing treatment. I urge them to continue their activities. If not, we'll take necessary steps," the minister said at the press briefing.

He urged everyone to stay at home and comply with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



















