First corona patient detected in Ctg

An elderly man in Chattogram has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the port city.

The man, who is now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Chattogram General Hospital, is 67 years old, according to the local administration.

The patient was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 at Faujdarhat's Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) on Friday, said Chattogram district civil surgeon Sheikh

Fazle Rabbi. The man was hospitalised on Thursday at the Chattogram General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms, said hospital authorities adding that the patient had no travel history neither any contract with overseas returnees recently. -Agencies





















