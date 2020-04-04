11 trade bodies for interest-free long time loan





In a statement on Thursday, the trade bodies also urged the government to form a taskforce with economists, business leaders, representatives and experts from banking sector to take future plan for the recovery of the industrial and trade sectors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The trade bodies demanded that the government create a 1 trillion taka special fund to help the local industries to minimize their economic loses.

They also urged the government to suspend tax collection for six months, called for deferring loan classification till December and suggested halting utility tariff hike.

The trade bodies are Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB), Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA), Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) , Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA), Leather goods And Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA).





















Eleven chamber and trade organizations have jointly demanded interest free long term loan for the survival of the local industries that are going to be seriously affected by coronavirus fallout.In a statement on Thursday, the trade bodies also urged the government to form a taskforce with economists, business leaders, representatives and experts from banking sector to take future plan for the recovery of the industrial and trade sectors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.The trade bodies demanded that the government create a 1 trillion taka special fund to help the local industries to minimize their economic loses.They also urged the government to suspend tax collection for six months, called for deferring loan classification till December and suggested halting utility tariff hike.The trade bodies are Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA), Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB), Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA), Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) , Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA), Leather goods And Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA).