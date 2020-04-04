Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Front Page

ADB forecasts 7.8pc GDP growth with a caveat

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday forecast that Gross Domestic Production (GDP) would achieve 7.8 percent growth in the current fiscal year (2019-20) due to coronavirus outbreak.
It said the country's economy was expected to remain strong.
The report released on Friday forecast that the GDP of Bangladesh was expected to grow by 7.8 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal and 8.0 percent in 2020-2021.
The growth forecast rests on several assumptions of continued political calmness, maintained consumer and investment confidence, depressed exports and imports in this fiscal and recovery in the next fiscal, expansionary central bank monetary policy and favorable weather.
The forecast does not reflect     the impact of the COVID-19, said the Manila-based lender.
Bangladesh economy continued to perform well despite the global economic slowdown.
However, there exists a downward risk due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Country Director Manmohan Parkash.
ADB's preliminary estimates indicate that about 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent of Bangladesh GDP may be lost due to spillover effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
If a significant outbreak occurs in Bangladesh, the impact could be much more, he said.
"The outlook will be updated as more information becomes available. To cope with and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19, ADB is committed to supporting and collaborating with Bangladesh," said Parkash.
Appreciating the government's recent interventions, Parkash said: "Addressing cash management challenges and broader resiliency issues due to COVID-19 related shutdowns and economic knock-ons could help minimize impact on Bangladesh economy.
During the first eight months of FY2020, Bangladesh economy showed strong performance with growing domestic demand supported by substantial increase in workers' remittances.
Economic activity is expected to accelerate with higher government development spending; higher imports of liquefied natural gas, oil and construction materials; favourable power production and government's policy support to boost exports.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic could hamper such trend due to disruptions in export demands, suppressed consumption and curbed remittances.
Appreciating the government's recent interventions, Manmohan Parkash said: "Addressing cash management challenges and broader resiliency issues due to Covid-19 related shutdowns and economic knock-ons could help minimize impact on Bangladesh economy."
The outlook notes that low revenue mobilization continues to be a key challenge for Bangladesh economy.
The low revenue to GDP ratio in Bangladesh diminishes the country's capacity to sustain high economic growth and reduce poverty.
Revenues thus need to be raised significantly through comprehensive tax reforms by expanding the tax base and making resource mobilization more efficient to support much-needed public expenditure on infrastructure, health and social development.


