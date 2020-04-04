Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Miscellaneous

AL leaders say providing support to people hit by shutdown

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Most leaders of Awami League (AL), its different sub-committees and associate bodies are now busy in providing necessary support to the country's people, who are suffering a lot due to the lock down across the country to contain coronavirus spread, following the Prime Minister's directives.
They have started distributing different kinds of preventive materials like hand sanitizers, soaps and masks and giving food support to the distressed lower income group people to survive during the crisis.
Besides, lawmakers and field level leaders of associate bodies and front committees are also standing by the lower income group people especially those who have lost their means of daily income due to the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown.
After announcement of 10-day government holyday from March 26 to April 4, the country has almost come to a standstill as operations of transport on roads, waterways and railways and air have been suspended completely. The people were asked stay inside their homes and, to ensure it, the government has deployed armed forces across the country.
In this situation, most of lower income poor people and the destitute have lost the sources of daily income. They have become workless and almost passing their days without work. As a result, most of the families have been passing days without food with their children.
Considering the situation, leaders of central AL and its sub-committee have started the activities of providing food assistance and protective materials.
According to party insiders, AL sub-committees like Relief and Social Welfare, Health and Population Affairs, Forests and Environment Affairs, Information and Research Affairs, Science and Technology Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs and others have been working to mitigate the public sufferings.
The Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee has started working from the very beginning while the first Coronavirus patient was detected in the country. Initially, the committee has distributed hand sanitizers and gloves, face masks and clothes like saree and lungi among the poor and destitute and orphan children.
Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of AL Sujit Roy Nandi told to the Daily Observer, "We have distributed five lakhs special soaps, which can be used for body and clothe wash, and 40,000 hand sanitizers, and lots of facial masks and hand gloves among the people."
We have also distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) among doctors and nurses, he said, adding that the unit committees are providing food assistance and preventive materials along with the government.
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs sub-committee also distributed preventive materials, said its secretary Faridunnahar Laily. Delwar Hossain, forests and environment affairs secretary, said, "Following the Prime Minister's directives we are giving support to tackle the crisis. Our leaders and activists are giving assistance to the people personally."
Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr. Selim Mahmud told to Daily Observer, "We are always aware of preventing spreading of rumours using the info-terrorism. We are giving assistance to the government by making list of returnee expatriates across the country."




AL lawmakers are also working for the people during the crisis along with the government.
Deputy Minister AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, a lawmaker from Shariatpur-2, has started giving food supports and distributing other preventive materials among the people of mostly river eroded area of his constituency.
"The government is giving necessary supports to the people. At the same time, the lawmakers and party members have been giving supports personally," he said.
Iqbal Hossain Apu, a central AL member and lawmaker from Shariatpur-1, told this correspondent that he has already started giving food assistance to the poor and destitute.



