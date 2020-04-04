Navy man dies with fever, cough

MEHERPUR, Apr 3: A member of Bangladesh Navy, who was suffering from fever and cough, died in Sadar upazila here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Nazmus Salehin, 33, of Faridpur village in Alamdanga upazila in Chuadanga district.

Relatives said he died while being taken to Kushtia Sadar Hospital from his father-in-law's house at Kola village.

Confirming the death, Shah Dara Khan, officer-in-charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station, said the house of the victim's father-in-law was kept under lockdown. -UNB





























