81 stranded Bangladeshis return from India  

BENAPOLE, Apr 03: Eighty-one Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in different areas of West Bengal during the ongoing lockdown in entire India, returned home through Benapole Check-post on Friday.

They entered Bangladesh in small groups from 7:00am.

India allowed them to return home after discussions between the high commissions of the two countries and relevant ministries.

Dr Habibur Rahman, health officer at the check-post, said all of the returnees were tested but no one was found with fever, cold or cough. -UNB













