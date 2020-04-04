2,500 Bangladeshis stranded in India





"The government is firmly committed to bringing them back quickly," said the Ministry adding that they are keeping eyes to resolve the problem.

A large number of Bangladesh citizens visit India every year for treatment, tourism and education purposes.

Around 2,500 Bangladesh nationals are currently in India who have been stranded there and of them over 1,000 are students, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

India is under 21-day lockdown until April 14 which began on March 25 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry planned to bring back Bangladeshis who went to India and became stranded there. However, all of them are to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine on their return.

Foreign Ministry is working to find ways for bringing back Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in a number of cities in India.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out a proper plan as these Bangladesh citizens in India are not just from one city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladesh Missions in India are looking into welfare issues of Bangladesh nationals in India.

Officials at the missions are in constant contact with Bangladesh citizens in India over phone.

The Missions remain active to resolve any problems faced by stranded 2500 Bangladesh nationals there facing financial crisis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





















The government will bring back the Bangladesh citizens who got stuck in various countries including India due to lockdown there once the situation becomes convenient, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday."The government is firmly committed to bringing them back quickly," said the Ministry adding that they are keeping eyes to resolve the problem.A large number of Bangladesh citizens visit India every year for treatment, tourism and education purposes.Around 2,500 Bangladesh nationals are currently in India who have been stranded there and of them over 1,000 are students, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.India is under 21-day lockdown until April 14 which began on March 25 to slow the spread of coronavirus.Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry planned to bring back Bangladeshis who went to India and became stranded there. However, all of them are to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine on their return.Foreign Ministry is working to find ways for bringing back Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in a number of cities in India.Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out a proper plan as these Bangladesh citizens in India are not just from one city.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladesh Missions in India are looking into welfare issues of Bangladesh nationals in India.Officials at the missions are in constant contact with Bangladesh citizens in India over phone.The Missions remain active to resolve any problems faced by stranded 2500 Bangladesh nationals there facing financial crisis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.