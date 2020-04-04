Rain likely in some places





"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office bulletin issued this morning.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, the bulletin said.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Chandpur, Barishal, Srimangal and Sayedpur.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius in Ishurdi of Rajshahi Division, while minimum temperature was 17.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Rangpur Division.

































