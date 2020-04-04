BNP’s urgent press confce today

BNP has convened an emergency press conference at the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's political office at Gulshan in the capital at 11:00am today (Saturday).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will brief the media about the economic crisis created due to countrywide shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, party sources said.

BNP standing committee members and other senior leaders of the party will also be present at the conference, sources added.














