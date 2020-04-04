Law enforcers struggling to keep people at home



A traffic sergeant intercepts two motorcyclists for carrying pillion riders, defying the advice for maintaining social distancing. The photo was taken from the capital's Wari on Friday. photo : Observer

In cooperation with the civil administrations, the members of the law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to limit the movement of people but to no avail.

People are still coming out of their houses ignoring the directives of the government.

Separate mobile courts in Aatghoria, Chatmohor, Santhia, Bera and Sujanagar upazilas fined 61 people and institutions Tk44,600 and filed 53 cases for roaming about streets without any reasons, said district administration officials.

Pabna Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Joynal Abedin said they had been conducting drives to prevent people from coming out of houses without urgent causes during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In Khagrachhari, the local administration fined 37 people for roaming around the streets without any reason.

Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Army are patrolling the main roads to maintain social distancing.

The Bangladesh Army started taking tough action from Thursday to ensure social distancing and home quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They are also insisting people to maintain social distancing visiting different areas and bazars.

Such movements of people are increasing the risks of coronavirus infection, said experts.

The Bangladesh Army has strengthened their patrolling to keep people at homes and ensure the home quarantine of the expatriates.

The army personnel had been found conducting drives on main thoroughfares and different areas in Dhaka since morning on Friday. They were seen asking people to stay at homes and maintain social distance.

They were also found trying to limit the movement of people and motor cars by erecting check posts at different places in the capital.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday extended holidays till 11 April. Earlier, a general 10-day holiday was declared from 26 March to 4 April.

The country confirmed five new coronavirus cases on Friday raising the total number of such cases in the country to 61 and confirmed six deaths so far.

The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 53,190 as of Friday. A police man asks a motorist to explain the reasons for travelling in the city amid countrywide shutdown. The photo was taken from the capital's Motijheel on Friday. photo : Observer





















Members of law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep people at home in the capital city of Dhaka, other metropolitan cities and district towns to prevent coronavirus infection from spreading in the country.In cooperation with the civil administrations, the members of the law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to limit the movement of people but to no avail.People are still coming out of their houses ignoring the directives of the government.Separate mobile courts in Aatghoria, Chatmohor, Santhia, Bera and Sujanagar upazilas fined 61 people and institutions Tk44,600 and filed 53 cases for roaming about streets without any reasons, said district administration officials.Pabna Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Joynal Abedin said they had been conducting drives to prevent people from coming out of houses without urgent causes during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.In Khagrachhari, the local administration fined 37 people for roaming around the streets without any reason.Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Army are patrolling the main roads to maintain social distancing.The Bangladesh Army started taking tough action from Thursday to ensure social distancing and home quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.They are also insisting people to maintain social distancing visiting different areas and bazars.Such movements of people are increasing the risks of coronavirus infection, said experts.The Bangladesh Army has strengthened their patrolling to keep people at homes and ensure the home quarantine of the expatriates.The army personnel had been found conducting drives on main thoroughfares and different areas in Dhaka since morning on Friday. They were seen asking people to stay at homes and maintain social distance.They were also found trying to limit the movement of people and motor cars by erecting check posts at different places in the capital.Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday extended holidays till 11 April. Earlier, a general 10-day holiday was declared from 26 March to 4 April.The country confirmed five new coronavirus cases on Friday raising the total number of such cases in the country to 61 and confirmed six deaths so far.The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 53,190 as of Friday.