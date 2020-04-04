Stockpile of container in Ctg Port increases





The arrival of ships in the country's principal seaport, Chattogram has been declined alarmingly.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) said that a total of seven container ships are now working at the CPA jetties on Friday. But as usual there are twelve jetties for container ships in the CPA which always remained occupied by the ships.

Meanwhile, seven General cargo ships are now discharging cargo in the CPA jetties on Friday. THe CPA sources said, the numbers of container ships regularly arrived in the Chattogram port are more than 14 daily.

Following the COVID-19 disease and worldwide lock down, the import and export trade has been badly affected during the last few days. The import and export trade had sharply declined in the Chattogram Port since March 26 last.

Meanwhile the stockpile of containers has been increasing rapidly in the Port as the delivery is hampered due to countrywide shut down. According to CPA sources, more than 45,000 TEUs (Twenty-ffot Equivalent Units) of containers now stockpiled in the CPA container yard against the storage capacity of 49,000 TEUs.





























