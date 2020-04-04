More US citizens to leave Dhaka tomorrow

The US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka have arranged second special chartered flight for US citizens and their families.

The flight will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday (April 5).

This flight will include a Dhaka to Doha, Qatar leg and an onward connecting flight to Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.

Passengers will remain on the airplane in Doha.

This flight is not free and all passengers will need to reimburse the US government for the cost of the flight, said the US Embassy in Dhaka. -UNB






























