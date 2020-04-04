Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Back Page

More US citizens to leave Dhaka tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka have arranged second special chartered flight for US citizens and their families.
The flight will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday (April 5).
This flight will include a Dhaka to Doha, Qatar leg and an onward connecting flight to Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C.
Passengers will remain on the airplane in Doha.
This flight is not free and all passengers will need to reimburse the US government for the cost of the flight, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN adopts resolution calling for ‘cooperation’ on virus
Navy man dies with fever, cough
81 stranded Bangladeshis return from India  
2,500 Bangladeshis stranded in India
Rain likely in some places
BNP’s urgent press confce today
Law enforcers struggling to keep people at home
Stockpile of container in Ctg Port increases


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft