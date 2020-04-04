Tourism industry collapses for corona





The country's administration is playing an effective role in controlling the turmoil and protecting the people. So the risky areas are already locked down. It also includes residential, non-residential, industrial or tourist areas. Foreign flights and domestic flights as well have already been shut down.

People are confined to their houses to prevent spreading community transmission of coronavirus.

Ikramul Hasan Shakil, CEO of Thrill Bangladesh, a travel organization, said, "For the last one month we have not had any tour events. Some of which were confirmed, that too had to be cancelled."

If this situation continues, many will lose their jobs. Many guides will become unemployed. It will be impossible to run the offices, he said. Following the outbreak of coronavirus, millions of employment opportunities in the world tourism and travel sector are under threat.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council data, there are about five million employment threats in the sector.

Gloria Guevara, the Head of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said, "Corona has been a huge disaster for the sector."

President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Rafeuzzaman, told the Daily Observer that China, Japan, Singapore, India and Italy are all major markets for outbound and inbound tourism. Both types of tourists have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

"Our tour operators are suffering more for this. Around 30 percent tourism employees are at the risk of unemployment," he said.

Apart from traveling abroad, local tourist spots are also locked down. Therefore, all tourist zones, including Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, St. Martin's Island, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Sylhet, Rangamati, Sonargaon, Sundarbans and Chittagong are now vacant only because of coronavirus.

Rafeuzzaman said they were facing a big trouble in the sector following the outbreak of COVID-19 during the peak season.

"We have to count huge loss this year in the tourism sector due to the impact of the coronavirus. The sector cannot revive if the government does not help us," he also said.

World tourist Tanvir Apu told the Daily Observer, "The tourism industry will be under great threat due to coronavirus. Travel is now banned all over the world. So people cannot move from one country to another and even from one place to another within Bangladesh. Many people will be unemployed."

Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board Jabed Ahmed said tourism is an important sector but it is now mired in trouble globally due to COVID-19.

"We will discuss with the government officials and stakeholders as to how facilities can be provided for the sector," he said.





















