DNCC sprays 15.8 lac liters germicide so far

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has sprayed 15.8 lac liters germicide in around 2.37 crore square feet areas in the city since March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that has already claimed six lives.

The authorities on Friday sprayed 1.50 lac liters germicide at Nikunja, Dhakkhinkhan, Mirpur-2, Tolarbagh, Gabtoli, Technical, Mohammadpur Salimullah Road, Tajmohal road, Krishi Market, Town Hall, Badda, Banani, Shekertek, Ring Road, Adabar, Mahakhali, Sat Tala Adarsha Nagar Basti, Titumir College, Agargaon and Farmgate areas through nine vehicles. -BSS