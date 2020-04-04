Cigarette companies doing monopoly business, bidi workers in danger





Meanwhile, the local bidi industry has been closed due to the dependence on labor intensive workers. These unemployed people are living a miserable life. The information was sent by representatives from different parts of the country, a press release said.

It is reported that before the outbreak of coronavirus, they produced and stored large quantities of cigarettes and supplied a large amount of cigarettes to the shops before the lockdown. On the other hand, due to the dependence of domestic workers in bidi industry, production has stopped due to coronavirus outbreak. But because cigarettes are manufactured in machines, companies are able to produce extra cigarettes. As a result, foreign cigarette companies are getting exclusive business opportunities due to the closure of domestic industries.

Seeing the outbreak of the virus, foreign cigarette companies produced huge amounts of cigarettes. The leading company is British American Tobacco. They produced huge quantities of cigarettes and stored them.

On the one hand, the unemployed bidi workers are living a miserable life due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Besides, the bidi consumers are turning to cigarettes as the factories are closed.



















