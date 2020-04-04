Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:34 AM
Home City News

Coronavirus

Cigarette companies doing monopoly business, bidi workers in danger

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 47,000 people worldwide. About 9 lakh people have been infected. When the entire human race is experiencing extreme disasters due to coronavirus, multinational companies British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco are continuing to do exclusive cigarette business.
Meanwhile, the local bidi industry has been closed due to the dependence on labor intensive workers. These unemployed people are living a miserable life. The information was sent by representatives from different parts of the country, a press release said.
It is reported that before the outbreak of coronavirus, they produced and stored large quantities of cigarettes and supplied a large amount of cigarettes to the shops before the lockdown. On the other hand, due to the dependence of domestic workers in bidi industry, production has stopped due to coronavirus outbreak. But because cigarettes are manufactured in machines, companies are able to produce extra cigarettes. As a result, foreign cigarette companies are getting exclusive business opportunities due to the closure of domestic industries.
Seeing the outbreak of the virus, foreign cigarette companies produced huge amounts of cigarettes. The leading company is British American Tobacco. They produced huge quantities of cigarettes and stored them.
On the one hand, the unemployed bidi workers are living a miserable life due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Besides, the bidi consumers are turning to cigarettes as the factories are closed.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC sprays 15.8 lac liters germicide so far
Cigarette companies doing monopoly business, bidi workers in danger
98 fined for violating social distancing rules in 2 dists
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman laid to rest
Despite corona, its business as usual for Nabinagar brick kiln owners
One killed, 3 injured as building-wall collapses in city
Bangladesh’s overseas workers face ‘bleak future’
SINGER stands by Corona patients, attending doctors


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft