Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:34 AM
98 fined for violating social distancing rules in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Local administration on Friday fined 98 people for violating social distancing rules of the government in Pabna and Khagrachhari districts.
In Pabna, district administration fined 61 people and filed 53 cases against people and institutions for violating the rules enforced to prevent coronavirus.
Separate Mobile Courts in Aatghoria, Chatmohor, Santhia, Bera and Sujanagar upazilas, fined 61 people and institutions Tk 44600 and filed 53 cases for roaming the streets without any reasons, said district administration sources.
Pabna Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joynal Abedin said they have been conducting drives to prevent people from coming out of houses without urgent causes during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In Khagrachhari, local administration fined 37 people in the district for roaming the streets without any reason.
Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Army have been patrolling the main roads for maintaining social distancing.
Bangladesh Army started taking tough action from Thursday to ensure social distancing and home quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.    -UNB


