Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman laid to rest





According to the AL, Sherif, also a freedom fighter, died of old-age complications at the age of 80 at United Hospital around 5:00am on Thursday.

Later, his body was taken to his residence at Ishwardi upazila town at 4:00pm.

His namaj-e-janaza was held in front of his residence in the Ishwardi municipality and a contingent of police gave a guard of honor to him recalling his role in the Liberation War.

Pabna Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud, Police Super Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, Ishwardi Upazila Chairman Nuruzzaman Biswas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Raihan were present on the occasion.







































