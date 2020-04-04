Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020
City News

Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman laid to rest

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Former Land Minister and Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Pabna-4 constituency Shamsur Rahman Sherif (Dilu) on Thursday was laid rest at his family graveyard of Lakkhikunda village under Ishwardi upazila in Pabna after two namaj-e-janazas.
According to the AL, Sherif, also a freedom fighter, died of old-age complications at the age of 80 at United Hospital around 5:00am on Thursday.
Later, his body was taken to his residence at Ishwardi upazila town at 4:00pm.
His namaj-e-janaza was held in front of his residence in the Ishwardi municipality and a contingent of police gave a guard of honor to him recalling his role in the Liberation War.
Pabna Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud, Police Super Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, Ishwardi Upazila Chairman Nuruzzaman Biswas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Raihan were present on the occasion.




