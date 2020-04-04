Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:34 AM
Home City News

One killed, 3 injured as building-wall collapses in city

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

An elderly woman was killed and three others were injured as a building wall collapsed on its adjacent tin-shed building in Miapara area under Dakshinkhan thana in the city on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Khairunnesa, 70.
Identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.
The incident took place around 11.30pm when a wall of 5th floor under 8-storey building collapsed on the tin-shed building next to it during the stormy weather, leaving Khairunnesa dead on spot and others injured, said Pradip Kumar Tarafdar, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dakshinkhan Thana.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while the body of the deceased was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy, he added.
The process of taking legal action in this regard is underway.     -BSS


