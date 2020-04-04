





Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics

The author is not only a student of anthropology but also he taught that in a public university in Bangladesh. On account of that, his avid attention was to study the culture that inspired him to search the answer- who I am?

The essayist divided the book into three sections, first, identification of history and anthropology. Second - language, culture and colonial shadow in literature and finally the aspect of historical liability in colonialism. Interrelated topics are well organized to know the history which leads to finding out my path. This path creates culture or milieu where we are living. But in our living process or system came from British legacy which is still now in our mind, language or practices.

Prashanta Tripura intellectually heaves the question to the people who are belonging in the mainstream culture that we are free from our British ghost? As an example, he cited the quote of Chittagong hill tracts affairs.

The writer tried to draw a holistic picture of our human race, on the basis of the anthropological background of Bangladesh, how to way we were deprived of British period, later then Pakistan, and finally, now the hegemonic cultural habitats are doing the same deeds whatever they were the victim of that at least five decades ago. However, He explored a nationalism called "Jumma" that may be the address of Hill people against of oppressed, suppressed.

On the whole, the book to be deemed as the coherence of information, logical and whatever the writer said but established by the argument. While you read defiantly, you will memorize the voice of Voltaire - "I cannot support your opinion but I will die to establish that."

Our liberation war denotes Bangladesh for all but in course of time this dream turned in to fail, and the writer thinks it is beyond our capacity to becoming true. In this context, we live with diverse people, and versatile culture clinch to this he solved the problem in his book. What is this? You have to read that for knowing the path.

By reading this book, the writer seems to be an optimistic man. Gathering all events, life experiences which are judged by academic knowledge- Anthropological understanding helps to explicate in a holistic way that brings the book at a higher level than others.

This writing on ethnic, ethnicity, cultural evolution, overall society- is an academic book, and point of analysis view on political approach is splendid to make you clear understanding the nation, and nationalism in Bangladesh context.

Cleary he mentioned that we (not only Bengali) fought against the Pakistan army but after liberation war ethnic hope and expectation all are obsolete. But why and how - see the comeback with; please turn over the pages of this book.

So many coincidences are available if you open your eyes while reading the book which are contemporary events in our society. In the treatises, we get a term denial of truth. The researcher thinks denial truth never be good for a state, Chittagong hill tracts is the best example in our homeland.

Finally, there is no doubt to say the paperback is exceptional, creative writing to discuss our constitution, hegemonic culture, biodiversity, and human kind to realize cultural politics. In a nut shell, to locate your pin point position in the society in the light of Anthropology, this book is vividly recommended for you.



The writer is a faculty member, BPATC

































