

Padma Nadir Majhi (Boatman of the River Padma)

It is an instinctive and captivating adventure into the lives of the anglers of the stream Padma. Padma is their life saver, their mom and father. Their defender and destroyer, she offers bounty and furthermore grabs away in a similar way. You are sucked into this world populated with rich view and the strong waterway like goddess who is consistently out of sight, controlling the lives of her wards.

The creator is fruitful in carrying life into the unimportant characters and their employment. Framing a nearby sewn network, we see companionships, double-crossing, love, infidelity, pitilessness and kindness in this miserable yet stubborn group of people..

The characters inked by the writer will without a doubt leave their blemish on the reader. A family man, very nearly on an illegal relationship, yet limited by his affection for his relatives, his wife: a disabled hopeless homemaker, incapable to pick up her spouses compassion yet cherishing him as far as possible, a customary mother considering the prosperity of her kids and family yet unfit to do the required, her sister: a temptress, and ignored being, getting warmth and acknowledgment by her brother in law. At that point there are the side-characters. The ever-steadfast Ganesh, the lovable, caring, yet coerce ridden and wrathful Rashu, the disturbing and liar neighbour, the ever-secretive Hossain Mian, the benevolent yet wrongly-misconstrued zamindar Mejokorta, the countable characters from the village Ketupur are the individuals who involve this little world, away from the bedlam of city life in a distant town island on the strong Padma where we are moved to.

So far one dialogue is my favorite from this novel - when Kuber tells his wife "Padda gives us a lot, but in return it also takes a lot from us". As I mentioned before, there is a famous Indo-Bangladesh Joint venture film based on this novel - Padma Nadir Majhi , written by Manik Bandopadhyay, the screenplay for the movie was written by famous writer Goutam Ghose . As Cast, we will find Raisul Islam Asad as 'Kuber' , Champa as 'Mala' , both actors are from Bangladesh , where Rupa Ganguly , introduced as 'Kopila' , was from India . The film has been shot both in India and Bangladesh. The music was scored by Gautam Ghosh and Alauddin Khan. The film was made in Bengali.

There is also an English Translation available of this novel, which is translated by Ratan Kumar Chattopadhyay. If you like social (village) genre stories, along with classic taste, you definitely should read this masterpiece.



The reviewer is Student, English Dept, Fareast International University

































