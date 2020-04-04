

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

You know that during Hajj every sort of anarchy and bloodshed were prohibited among the Arabs. Taking this as an opportunity the Musalmans of Madina appealed to the prophet (sm). After he had granted their appeal, fifteen hundred people from Madina started their journey to Mecca to observe Hajj taking many horses and camels. The animals were given garlands of flowers in their neck.

Wearing the dress befitting dress for Hajj rituals and shaved head, they set their tents in Hudaibiya. Muhammad (sm) conveyed his message that he has not come to fight against the people of Mecca through a local reliable local. He has come to perform Hazz. If provided a secure environment for the Muslims, we will go back to Madina after performing Hajj and other rituals. He appealed to the Qouresh for maintaining the status of the month when bloodshed and any other wrongdoing is prohibited. But the Qouresh did not agree with his proposal. They sent their men to observe the motif of the Muslim pilgrims and had become confirmed about that they did not come for waging any war and creating anarchy. Yet, being guided by pride they did not agree with Prophet's proposal. As an instance of good motive, Muhammad (sm) sent Hazrat Osman to the Qouresh leaders. Hazrat Osman was a son-in-law of Muhammad (sm). Abu Sufian did not pay any heed to the proposals of Hazrat Osman. Rather he planned to confine him.

As Hazrat Osman was not returning back, prophet (sm) and the Muslims became thoughtful. By this time, there spread a rumor that the Qouresh has killed Hazrat Osman. Muslims became highly enraged and mourned at this sad news. Everyone gathered under a Babla tree and swore by touching the hands of Prophet (sm). The substance of this swearing is: We will avenge the killing of our innocent brother Hazrat Osman. We have dedicated our lives for the sake of Islam. This oath is called 'Baiyate Ridwan' in the history of Islam.

But t is a matter of elation that after a few moments of this oath taking, Hazrat Osman came back to Hudaybia safely. The Qouresh set him free thinking the possible outrage. Probably they set him free fearing the reaction of killing the messenger of the prophet or for his magnanimity and good services to the Qouresh, the gentlemen among them were divided about killing him.

Whatever, after the return of Hazrat Osman the Muslims gave up the plan to fight a lethal battle against the Qouresh. On the other hand, the Qouresh also sent a messenger for peace treaty. They said, this time Muhammad (sm) will have to go back to Madina with his team. Next year they will be allowed to perform Hajj.

Moreover, the Qouresh messenger placed some derogatory terms which instigated the Muslims seriously. They were waiting for prophet's decision. Muhammad (sm)'s tranquil face enlightened suddenly. He signed the treaty proposed by the Qouresh. The Muslims realizing the significance of the treaty remained silent. This treaty is called 'Treaty of Hudaybia'. One of the seven terms of this treaty is: If anyone from Madina comes to the Qouresh begging shelter, they will highly welcome him. But, if someone from Mecca goes to Madina, he will have to be given back to the Qouresh.

After this treaty the Muslims went to back to Madina sacrificing their animals near their tent in Hudaybia. Within a few days Muhammad(sm) proved his far sightedness. As a result of this treaty, conflict with the Qouresh came to an end. Taking the privilege of peace treaty, Muhammad (sm) got the chance to send invitation of Islam to the people of all the tribes of Arab and other adjacent countries. Madina attained recognition as an independent state. Like present day world two leading forces like America and Soviet State who are dominating the world, there had been two empires then who used to dominate the world; and they were: Persian and Roman Empire during the budding age of Islam. Muhammad (sm) sent invitation of Islam to the leaders of these two empires. Instead of replying positively, they started their campaign to destroy Madina. Yet, remember one thing that these two empires, with the passage of time had to surrender to the dominance of Islam. That is a story of much later, of course.









After two years of the treaty of Hudaybia, the Qouresh attacked the friends of Madina breaking the terms. The dwellers of Oyatiir, a place adjacent to Mecca, being irritated at the oppression of the Qouresh sought help from the prophet. Although the 'Khojas' were idolaters, they had been friends and sheltered to Madina. As the Muslims promised to help them there created a possibility of war. Hazrat requested the Qouresh to compensate the oppressed and to settle the issue. But the Qouresh made a mountain out of a mole and announced violation of the treaty of Hudaybia. As a result there was no alternative for Prophet (sm) to wage war against Mecca.

During the next Ramadan Muhammad (sm) settled a tent near Mecca with a band of ten thousand strong soldiers. Seeing the firing of the soldiers at night, the inhabitants of Mecca started trembling. Who will save them now? Any deity? In the dark of night the leader of the Qouresh Abu Sufian surrendered to prophet (sm) and accepted Islam uttering, 'La Ilaha Illallahu Muhammudur Rasullah.'

(To be continued...)

After the incident of 'Khandak', in one Zilkwad month the musalmans of Madina appealed to Muhammad(sm) to observe hazz in Mecca. They told, "We could not attend Hazz for many years.'' They urged to attend in this month of safety and security. Prophet (sm) granted their appeal.You know that during Hajj every sort of anarchy and bloodshed were prohibited among the Arabs. Taking this as an opportunity the Musalmans of Madina appealed to the prophet (sm). After he had granted their appeal, fifteen hundred people from Madina started their journey to Mecca to observe Hajj taking many horses and camels. The animals were given garlands of flowers in their neck.Wearing the dress befitting dress for Hajj rituals and shaved head, they set their tents in Hudaibiya. Muhammad (sm) conveyed his message that he has not come to fight against the people of Mecca through a local reliable local. He has come to perform Hazz. If provided a secure environment for the Muslims, we will go back to Madina after performing Hajj and other rituals. He appealed to the Qouresh for maintaining the status of the month when bloodshed and any other wrongdoing is prohibited. But the Qouresh did not agree with his proposal. They sent their men to observe the motif of the Muslim pilgrims and had become confirmed about that they did not come for waging any war and creating anarchy. Yet, being guided by pride they did not agree with Prophet's proposal. As an instance of good motive, Muhammad (sm) sent Hazrat Osman to the Qouresh leaders. Hazrat Osman was a son-in-law of Muhammad (sm). Abu Sufian did not pay any heed to the proposals of Hazrat Osman. Rather he planned to confine him.As Hazrat Osman was not returning back, prophet (sm) and the Muslims became thoughtful. By this time, there spread a rumor that the Qouresh has killed Hazrat Osman. Muslims became highly enraged and mourned at this sad news. Everyone gathered under a Babla tree and swore by touching the hands of Prophet (sm). The substance of this swearing is: We will avenge the killing of our innocent brother Hazrat Osman. We have dedicated our lives for the sake of Islam. This oath is called 'Baiyate Ridwan' in the history of Islam.But t is a matter of elation that after a few moments of this oath taking, Hazrat Osman came back to Hudaybia safely. The Qouresh set him free thinking the possible outrage. Probably they set him free fearing the reaction of killing the messenger of the prophet or for his magnanimity and good services to the Qouresh, the gentlemen among them were divided about killing him.Whatever, after the return of Hazrat Osman the Muslims gave up the plan to fight a lethal battle against the Qouresh. On the other hand, the Qouresh also sent a messenger for peace treaty. They said, this time Muhammad (sm) will have to go back to Madina with his team. Next year they will be allowed to perform Hajj.Moreover, the Qouresh messenger placed some derogatory terms which instigated the Muslims seriously. They were waiting for prophet's decision. Muhammad (sm)'s tranquil face enlightened suddenly. He signed the treaty proposed by the Qouresh. The Muslims realizing the significance of the treaty remained silent. This treaty is called 'Treaty of Hudaybia'. One of the seven terms of this treaty is: If anyone from Madina comes to the Qouresh begging shelter, they will highly welcome him. But, if someone from Mecca goes to Madina, he will have to be given back to the Qouresh.After this treaty the Muslims went to back to Madina sacrificing their animals near their tent in Hudaybia. Within a few days Muhammad(sm) proved his far sightedness. As a result of this treaty, conflict with the Qouresh came to an end. Taking the privilege of peace treaty, Muhammad (sm) got the chance to send invitation of Islam to the people of all the tribes of Arab and other adjacent countries. Madina attained recognition as an independent state. Like present day world two leading forces like America and Soviet State who are dominating the world, there had been two empires then who used to dominate the world; and they were: Persian and Roman Empire during the budding age of Islam. Muhammad (sm) sent invitation of Islam to the leaders of these two empires. Instead of replying positively, they started their campaign to destroy Madina. Yet, remember one thing that these two empires, with the passage of time had to surrender to the dominance of Islam. That is a story of much later, of course.After two years of the treaty of Hudaybia, the Qouresh attacked the friends of Madina breaking the terms. The dwellers of Oyatiir, a place adjacent to Mecca, being irritated at the oppression of the Qouresh sought help from the prophet. Although the 'Khojas' were idolaters, they had been friends and sheltered to Madina. As the Muslims promised to help them there created a possibility of war. Hazrat requested the Qouresh to compensate the oppressed and to settle the issue. But the Qouresh made a mountain out of a mole and announced violation of the treaty of Hudaybia. As a result there was no alternative for Prophet (sm) to wage war against Mecca.During the next Ramadan Muhammad (sm) settled a tent near Mecca with a band of ten thousand strong soldiers. Seeing the firing of the soldiers at night, the inhabitants of Mecca started trembling. Who will save them now? Any deity? In the dark of night the leader of the Qouresh Abu Sufian surrendered to prophet (sm) and accepted Islam uttering, 'La Ilaha Illallahu Muhammudur Rasullah.'(To be continued...)