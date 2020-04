The end of time....

with the end of time.

A few more months,

a few more days,

a few more miles...

this journey is tiring

and very exhausting...

to begin again,

where it stops to end

Is there an end?

for our travel in time

Like waves on the shores

that come and go

Hope is a dream,

an illusion in time

that carries our bodies,

then our souls

into a new journey

of a new time!

Do not lose hope,

till the end of time!



















