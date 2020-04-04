Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:33 AM
Home Sports

Infantino says 'nobody knows' when football can resume

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Infantino says 'nobody knows' when football can resume

Infantino says 'nobody knows' when football can resume

ASUNCION, APRIL 3: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino admitted Thursday that "nobody knows" when football can resume around the world, and that when it returned it was "going to be different".
He said that because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, for once football "is not the most important thing".
"We all wish that we could have football tomorrow but unfortunately it's not possible and nobody in the world today knows when we will be able to play like before," Infantino told South American football chiefs via video link.
"Our world and our sport is going to be different when we return to normality. We have to make sure that football survives and that it can prosper once again."
Like most other sports, football across the world has been largely halted by the pandemic, which to date has infected nearly a million people and killed more than 47,000.
In his message, Infantino said that "these are times of respect for those who suffer and for those who are helping".
"For the first time, football is not the most important thing! Health comes first and must continue until this disease is defeated."
Infantino was speaking by video link to a CONMEBOL congress in Paraguay.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haircuts and horses - India cricketers make most of coronavirus lockdown
Wimbledon chief fears 'no more tennis this year'
Suarez 'hurt' by criticism of Barca players' pay cut delay
Farah has no qualms over Tokyo Olympics delay
Infantino says 'nobody knows' when football can resume
Shakib Al Hasan Foundation to purchase authentic testing kits
NZ doubt over tours to WI, Bangladesh
England pay cuts still an option: Woakes


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft