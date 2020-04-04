

Shakib Al Hasan Foundation to purchase authentic testing kits

Confidence Group joined with the Shakib Al Hasan Foundation to accomplish its 2nd social mission. He wrote, "I am extremely proud to announce that Confidence Group has teamed up with SAH Foundation to match funds totalling BDT 20 Lakh and purchase authentic testing kits to be supplied to recognised hospitals and medical institutions."

Shakib, 33, expected that he will get Confidence Group in rendering future initiatives of the foundation. "I look forward to collaborating with Confidence Group even more to make a difference in everyone's lives," he mentioned.

Bangladesh has been struggling to test growing number of coronavirus affected people. Thousands of people require coronavirus test daily herein the country. But due to insufficient number of kits and other medication resources, doctors are in deep water. Many NGOs and the rich section voluntarily came forward to help in crisis. Sport stars and organisation are also coming with big heart. Shakib is one of them.

COVID-19 pandemic took away over 54 thousand lives till writing the news. The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) confirmed six deaths among 61 coronavirus infected in Bangladesh till Friday.



























