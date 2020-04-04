Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:33 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Italy demands more ‘courage’

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

ROME, Apr 3: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended his feud about coronavirus money with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in the pages of a newspaper.
"Dear Ursula," he wrote in a letter to La Repubblica, "I hear ideas (from you) not worthy of Europe. The decisions we make today will be remembered for years."
He called for "more ambition, more unity and more courage" from the EU, in response to a letter from von der Leyen in the same paper on Thursday where she had promised more support for Italy.
Conte wants the whole bloc to share the risk by issuing billions of euros in so-called coronabonds, helping Italy to borrow more cheaply to fight a pandemic that has killed nearly 14,000 people and shattered the country's economy.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy demands more ‘courage’
Merkel returns to office
Queen to address to nation
Convention that nominates Trump opponent is delayed
Putin prolongs virus work shutdown as cases spike
Under-fire UK govt rushes to build field hospitals as virus death toll surges
S’pore to shut schools, workplaces for a month
Trump announces he tested negative


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft