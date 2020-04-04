Convention that nominates Trump opponent is delayed





The party was also faced with another wrinkle when a Wisconsin court refused to delay the state's primary next Tuesday, despite warnings that the vote could put the health of thousands at risk.

Several other states have postponed their primaries on virus fears, leaving the Democratic nomination race in limbo just when it should be coming to a high-profile climax.

The Democratic National Committee said the coronavirus crisis has forced a five-week postponement of the convention, a grand affair that brings several thousand party luminaries together in one arena.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," DNC Committee chief executive Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

The decision came after former vice president Biden, the likely nominee, said the convention originally scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, would probably need to be delayed. -AFP















