S’pore to shut schools, workplaces for a month





While the city has won international praise for its efforts to stem the spread of the virus, its infections have been rising sharply in recent weeks, to 1,114 on Friday, and five people have died.

"We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections," Lee said in a speech, and promised more support for households and businesses. Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. The new measures will be in place from April 7 until May 4, while schools will move to full home-based learning from April 8.

The measures could be extended beyond a month if the situation did not improve, authorities said. -REUTERS























SINGAPORE, Apr 3: Singapore will close schools and most workplaces, except for essential services like supermarkets and banks, for a month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday, as part of stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.While the city has won international praise for its efforts to stem the spread of the virus, its infections have been rising sharply in recent weeks, to 1,114 on Friday, and five people have died."We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections," Lee said in a speech, and promised more support for households and businesses. Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. The new measures will be in place from April 7 until May 4, while schools will move to full home-based learning from April 8.The measures could be extended beyond a month if the situation did not improve, authorities said. -REUTERS