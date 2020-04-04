Johnson continues self-isolation





Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus when he announced he had tested positive last Friday.

He has been working from a flat above his Downing Street offices since then, and had been expected to re-emerge on Friday.

But he said in a video message on Twitter: "In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.

"So, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes." -AFP































LONDON, Apr 3: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus when he announced he had tested positive last Friday.He has been working from a flat above his Downing Street offices since then, and had been expected to re-emerge on Friday.But he said in a video message on Twitter: "In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature."So, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes." -AFP