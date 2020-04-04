Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:32 AM
Home Foreign News

Johnson continues self-isolation

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LONDON, Apr 3: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he would continue his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following a week of staying at home and working remotely.
Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus when he announced he had tested positive last Friday.
He has been working from a flat above his Downing Street offices since then, and had been expected to re-emerge on Friday.
But he said in a video message on Twitter: "In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.
"So, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy demands more ‘courage’
Merkel returns to office
Queen to address to nation
Convention that nominates Trump opponent is delayed
Putin prolongs virus work shutdown as cases spike
Under-fire UK govt rushes to build field hospitals as virus death toll surges
S’pore to shut schools, workplaces for a month
Trump announces he tested negative


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft