Attempt to murder minor at Ashuganj





Victim Nohan, 8, is the son of Babul Mia of the same area. Babul Mia works in a foreign country.









Victim's Uncle Kashem Mia lodged a case file against four persons with Ashuganj Police Station (PS) on Thursday in this connection.

The accused are: Shah Alam, 42, son of Abdul Jabbar, his brother Kamal, Shah Alam's wife Ayesha, and Shah Alam's sister Shaheda Begum. According to the case statement, centring a dispute among children in the area, Shah Alam hacked Nohan to kill him. Hearing Nohan's scream, the locals rescued him and rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.

Nohan's Uncle Kashem Mia demanded punishment for the accused who tried to kill Nohan.

Officer-in-Charge of Ashuganj PS Jabed Mahmud confirmed the incident adding that, necessary actions will be taken soon. BRAHMANBAIA, Apr 3: Some miscreants attempted to murder a minor boy over a trivial matter at Sharifpur Village in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on March 26.Victim Nohan, 8, is the son of Babul Mia of the same area. Babul Mia works in a foreign country.Victim's Uncle Kashem Mia lodged a case file against four persons with Ashuganj Police Station (PS) on Thursday in this connection.The accused are: Shah Alam, 42, son of Abdul Jabbar, his brother Kamal, Shah Alam's wife Ayesha, and Shah Alam's sister Shaheda Begum. According to the case statement, centring a dispute among children in the area, Shah Alam hacked Nohan to kill him. Hearing Nohan's scream, the locals rescued him and rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.Nohan's Uncle Kashem Mia demanded punishment for the accused who tried to kill Nohan.Officer-in-Charge of Ashuganj PS Jabed Mahmud confirmed the incident adding that, necessary actions will be taken soon.