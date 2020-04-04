Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





BARISHAL: Two students were killed and another one was injured in a road accident in Joyosree area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossain, 17, son of a factory owner Aklima Begum of Shikerpur Bandarand and student of a private university in Dhaka, and Arafat Hossain, 17, son of Fertiliser Businessman Jaman Khan of the same area. Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Joyosree Saju Pump area at around 4:30pm, leaving its rider Sajib dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed injured Arafat and Hasib to Wazirpur Health Complex. Following the deterioration of his health, Arafat was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Ziaul Hassan confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: A rickshaw-puller was killed in a road accident in Zia Bazar area of the town on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, son of Riaz Uddin of Chhatropur Village under Panchgachi Union in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit a rickshaw in Zia Bazar area at around 11am, leaving its driver Saiful dead on the spot.

Later, the locals and traffic police rushed there, but the truck driver managed to flee the scene.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Mahfuzar Rahman said being infirmed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are trying to arrest the truck driver, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Charanipara area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Road in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 70, a farmer of Kakchar Village, and Sirajul Islam, 55, a small businessman of Matikata Village in the upazila.

Quoting local people, Nandail Highway PS OC Towfiqul Islam Towhid said, a Kishoreganj-bound truck from Mymensingh crushed Rashid and Sirajul as the driver lost control over the vehicle about 6am, killing them on the spot. On information, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members, the OC said. Police seized the truck, but its driver fled the scene. A case was lodged.

































Five persons were killed and another one was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Barishal, Kurigram and Mymensingh, in two days.BARISHAL: Two students were killed and another one was injured in a road accident in Joyosree area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossain, 17, son of a factory owner Aklima Begum of Shikerpur Bandarand and student of a private university in Dhaka, and Arafat Hossain, 17, son of Fertiliser Businessman Jaman Khan of the same area. Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Joyosree Saju Pump area at around 4:30pm, leaving its rider Sajib dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.Later, locals rushed injured Arafat and Hasib to Wazirpur Health Complex. Following the deterioration of his health, Arafat was taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Ziaul Hassan confirmed the incident.KURIGRAM: A rickshaw-puller was killed in a road accident in Zia Bazar area of the town on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, son of Riaz Uddin of Chhatropur Village under Panchgachi Union in Sadar Upazila.Local sources said a truck hit a rickshaw in Zia Bazar area at around 11am, leaving its driver Saiful dead on the spot.Later, the locals and traffic police rushed there, but the truck driver managed to flee the scene.Kurigram Sadar PS OC Mahfuzar Rahman said being infirmed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, police are trying to arrest the truck driver, the OC added.MYMENSINGH: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Charanipara area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Road in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 70, a farmer of Kakchar Village, and Sirajul Islam, 55, a small businessman of Matikata Village in the upazila.Quoting local people, Nandail Highway PS OC Towfiqul Islam Towhid said, a Kishoreganj-bound truck from Mymensingh crushed Rashid and Sirajul as the driver lost control over the vehicle about 6am, killing them on the spot. On information, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members, the OC said. Police seized the truck, but its driver fled the scene. A case was lodged.