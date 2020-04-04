Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020
Countryside

A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020
Our Correspondent

A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!

A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!

COX"S BAZAR, Apr 3: No hue and cry, only roar of sea! A new beach as if it is!
It was never imagined such a change to the sea-beach.  
Since March 17 the resilience has been getting up in the sea beach following the government bar on sea-beach travelling to control the coronavirus situation.    
In such a shrilling change, the beach nature is getting changing again. Red crabs are moving in the human-free dune. Sea creepers have started branching. It is being joined by dolphins.
The change in the sea beach is a positive sign, according to environmentalists. They said it is urgent to take up steps for the protection of such life-nature and bio-diversity.
Biswajit Sen Bacchu has been working on environment in Cox's Bazar for a long time. He said sea creepers are protecting earth-woes and bracing sands of the beach to form dune.
The sand-hill works as a protection of beach from the sea. These hills are protecting the coast from erosion at the time of storm-wind, earthquake or tidal surge. In the human-free beach, the red sea crabs are making their movement freely.
It is very positive for environment, he noted.
The sea beach has been destroyed due to grabbing-pollution, excessive human pressure and excursion, he pointed out.
He said before one decade, rosy-ultra-violet sea plants were seen all-over the area ranging from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf. . This was different attraction to the tourists.
A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!

A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!

But these plants have just disappeared due to crowding, he noted again.
In the corona situation, in the absence of human footing, the sea beach is gaining rejuvenation.
General Secretary of Save the Environment Ad. Ayasur Rahman said, the free travelling of people in the sea beach has put in threat the nature and bio-diversity of the sea beach.
Once the red crabs were seen running on the sea beach which is now absent, he remembered.
The hope is that, in this serious time, the beach has got back its own nature, he added.
After long time, the flock of dolphin has been closer to the beach."It is to be understood that due to the crowding of people, they could not come to the close of the beach.
"We should protect our environment," he pointed out.
Eminent Environmentalist Dr. Ansarul Karim said, once there were sand hills of 20-30 feet high on the beach from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf.  The main thing was sea plants. The rosy and ultra-violent sea plants were eye-catching.
But with the decaying of the hills and the extinction of sea-creepers, the land of the Cox's Bazaar sea beach has registered a five-metre missing in the sea over the last three decades.
Prof  Dr. Kamal Hossain of Chattogram University's Environment  and Forest Institute said, big sand-hills from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf were seen even two decades back. And, there were various flora, creepers and swamp plants covering these valleys.
 But unplanned development, grabbing and pollution have made such sand-hills disappear.
Experts opined it is necessity to protect such valleys, sea-creepers, species of crabs and birds in the interest of the Cox's Bazar's tourism industry.




