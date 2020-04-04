Video
Food items distributed among helpless people in four dists

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Food items were distributed among poor helpless people in four districts- Feni, Shariatpur, Natore and Laxmipur, in two days.  
FENI: Food items were distributed among over 200 distress people at Chithlia Union in Porshuram Upazila of the district on Friday.
Sakib-Al-Hasan Foundation and Ali Air Travels and Tours jointly distributed the items among them in Chithlia Village.
Ali Air Travels and Tours Owner Hossain Ahmed Majumder, Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan and Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Ismail Hossain, among others, were present during the distribution.  
SHARIATPUR: Food items were distributed among over 1,000 helpless day-labourers in the district on Friday.
District Unit Awami League (AL) leaders distributed rice and pulse among the jobless barbers, snake charmers, restaurant employees, and bus and auto-rickshaw drivers on behalf of Iqbal Hossain Apu, MP, Shariatpur-1 Constituency.
Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Jahangir Hossain has prepared a list of these people and delivered food items among them.  
The distribution programme will continue, said Iqbal Hossain Apu, MP.
NATORE: With an initiative of the district administration and Lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul, various food items were distributed among the helpless people including Hizra in the district on Friday and Thursday.
The district administration distributed food items among the distress people of Baraigram Upazila on Friday.
Upazila Unit Juba League (JL) Joint Secretary Abul Kalam Joardar distributed 5kg rice, 2kg potato, 1kg of dal, oil and onion, two soaps, and a mask among each of the helpless family here.
Baraigram Municipal Panel Mayor Jalal Uddin Joardar, Municipal Unit JL President Jahangir Alam Babor, UP Member Nur Islam Siddique, AL leaders Asaduzzaman Golla and Bacchu Sarker, among others, were also present during the distribution.
On the other hand, Local Lawmaker Shafiqul Islam Shimul gave food assistance and cash taka to 20 Hijra people of Hijra Community in the district on Thursday.
Private Secretary of the Lawmaker SM Akramul Islam said the people of the Hijra Community became jobless like other people of the country because of the Covid- 19 effect.
Considering the situation, Lawmaker Shimul gave Tk 500 in cash, rice, pulse, potato and oil to each family of them.
Beside, the Lawmaker also sent food materials to the houses of tea vendors, rickshaw pullers and day-labourers in Basudevpur market area and in Sonapatil Village of Naldanga Upazila in the district.
During this time, Lawmaker Shimul advised all to obey the health rules and to maintain social distance to prevent coronavirus.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Food items were distributed among 2,000 helpless people in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas of the district on Thursday night.
Laxmipur-4 Lawmaker and Bangladesh Bikalpa Dhara Party Secretary General Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan distributed 10kg of rice, 3kg potato and 1kg of dal among the helpless people.
Upazila AL President AKM Nurul Amin Master said the food items were distributed among 1,100 people of Ramgati and 900 people of Kamalnagar Upazila.
Earlier, various coronavirus protection equipments were distributed among the people of both upazilas, he added.





















