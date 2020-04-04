Four killed in four dists





KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A leader of Juba League (JL) was shot to death by miscreants in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Usuipru Marma alias Achese, 30, was the Vice-president of Ward No. 3 of Chitmaram Union Unit JL. He was the son of Jinghala Marma, a resident of Headman Para area under the union in the upazila.

Local sources said some armed men wearing masks entered Usuipru's house and called him out. They shot him to death there and fled the scene.

Confirming the matter, Chandraghona Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraf Uddin said police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. The reason behind the murder could not be known yet, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Jasmine Begum, 42, was the wife of Shaheen Mia alias Sadhu of Pachua Village in the upazila.

Quoting the victim's family members, Additional Police Super (Gafargaon Circle) Ali Haider Chowdhury said, Shaheen, a Malaysia expat, married Jasmine of adjacent Shilashi Village some 25 years ago. He returned home two years back and had been staying there.

After his return, Shaheen used to press Jasmine for permission of his second marriage but Jasmine, a mother of three children, had been refusing Shaheen's proposal again and again that created a feud between the couple, said the ASP.

Shaheen also used to torture jasmine physically, forcing her to go to her parents' house on various occasions, said the ASP quoting the family.

On Wednesday dawn, the couple locked in an altercation and at one stage, Shaheen strangled her with a rope and fled the scene, the ASP informed.

The body bore injury marks at its different parts, the ASP said.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The victim's younger brother Rubel Mia lodged a case with Gafargaon PS accusing Shaheen.

Since the incident, Shaheen went into hiding but police drives are on to arrest him soon, said the official.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl was killed when a wall collapsed on her at Paggupara Village in Kuakata Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Family of the deceased and locals said Lima, daughter of Altaf Hossen, who was a class VI student at Kuakata Bangabandhu Secondary School, went to play with two children near an under-construction kitchen of neighbour Ismail Khalifa.

At that time, the brick-made wall of the kitchen suddenly fell on Lima, leaving her dead on the spot.

THAKURGAON: A youth died after he fell from a tree at Kujishahar Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Sadekul Islam, 35, was the son of Hafiz Uddin of the village.

Family sources said the deceased climbed up a eucalyptus tree near his house to collect firewood. At one stage, he fell from the tree and was seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Chairman of No. 1 Ruhia Union Monirul Haque Babu confirmed the incident.































