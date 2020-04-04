

People flouting ban on public gathering in Meherpur

Meanwhile, district and upazila administrations, armed forces, health department, public representatives and other agencies have been working together in order to ensure social distance in a bid to check the spread of the deadly virus.

From Saturday last, public gatherings were seen in various haats and bazaars. Vegetable markets, including fish, meat and grocery store have been found open. But, none was found buying their essentials maintaining minimum social distance.

Some youths were found roaming about without any valid cause. On the other hand, some of them are visiting their respective relatives' houses.

On Sunday last, more people than other days were seen at Amjhupi weekly haat, and the same picture was found at Baradi Bazaar on Wednesday.

Although the municipal cattle market is closed, the sellers of vegetables and other commodities were seen in large extent on Tuesday last.

At the Gangni Upazila Municipal Market, no rule was followed till night.

Numerous battery-run easy-bikes were seen plying on the roads even though the mass transport is closed. They are not obeying any rules showing the thumb to the request and instructions. They are carrying five to seven passengers in per vehicle increasing risk.

Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani said public representatives including the upazila administration, armed forces, and police are working together to prevent public outcry. In case of needless public gathering, legal action will be taken.

In response to a question, he said that relief distribution among the day labourers has already begun.

































MEHERPUR: Apr 3: Flouting the government ban on public gathering to check coronavirus spread, people are crowding at local haats and bazaars.Meanwhile, district and upazila administrations, armed forces, health department, public representatives and other agencies have been working together in order to ensure social distance in a bid to check the spread of the deadly virus.From Saturday last, public gatherings were seen in various haats and bazaars. Vegetable markets, including fish, meat and grocery store have been found open. But, none was found buying their essentials maintaining minimum social distance.Some youths were found roaming about without any valid cause. On the other hand, some of them are visiting their respective relatives' houses.On Sunday last, more people than other days were seen at Amjhupi weekly haat, and the same picture was found at Baradi Bazaar on Wednesday.Although the municipal cattle market is closed, the sellers of vegetables and other commodities were seen in large extent on Tuesday last.At the Gangni Upazila Municipal Market, no rule was followed till night.Numerous battery-run easy-bikes were seen plying on the roads even though the mass transport is closed. They are not obeying any rules showing the thumb to the request and instructions. They are carrying five to seven passengers in per vehicle increasing risk.Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani said public representatives including the upazila administration, armed forces, and police are working together to prevent public outcry. In case of needless public gathering, legal action will be taken.In response to a question, he said that relief distribution among the day labourers has already begun.