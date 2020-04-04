PCR machine being installed at SBMCH





SBMCH Director Dr Bakir Hossen confirmed the fact and said they received the PCR machine on Monday.

A technician from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka came here on Wednesday to install and train local operators.

It will take at least 10 days to start testing in the lab fully and to train up the manpower for using that, he added.

Public Works Department is preparing the space and structure at the Department of Microbiology and Virology, and then its installation will start, said SBMCH Principal Dr Asit Bhusan Das.

After training the manpower and installing the PCR, it will start functioning. Then there would be no need to send sample to IEDCR testing lab for detecting and confirming corona infection, said Head of the department Dr Jahangir Hossen.

People from different corners demanded a testing lab for detecting Covid-19 virus, but it was delayed due to space selection and infrastructural problems, he added.



















