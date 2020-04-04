

Law-enforcers ensure social distancing in public places

KHULNA: The Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) earmarked recommended safe distance for common people to maintain social distancing in public places in the city to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of KMP (Media) Moniruzzaman Mithu said the KMP drew small-sized squares for consumers to stand there at kitchen markets in front of vegetables, fish and meat selling shops, groceries, pharmacies on Thursday to maintain social distancing.

Along with drawing of squares, the KMP have put necessary directives to be followed by consumers in standing there almost like in queue at safe distance to wait for their turns to purchase essentials without coming in touch with others.

While visiting different areas in the city on Friday, this reporter saw such small-sized squares drawn by the KMP at KCC Sondha Bazar (evening kitchen market), Sheikh Para Bazar, Boro Bazar and other kitchen markets and in front of many groceries and pharmacies across the city.

To avoid contact with others, the consumers were seen standing on the squares and waiting for their turns in a systematic manner.

While talking at City's Natun Bazar, consumer Mosharraf Hossain highly lauded the initiative of the KMP saying that the idea is working effectively in maintaining social distancing in public places.

"I stood on a square and moved to another square in front after completion of purchase by another consumer who stood there before me," Mosharraf said, adding that such initiatives should be taken everywhere to prevent COVID-19 spread.

He urged everyone to maintain social distancing everywhere and become aware to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

Through the loud speaker, Titu asked people to stay at home when he saw a weekly haat opened at Bhadar Bazar at noon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Syed Fayezul Islam, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tarin Masrur and Nagarpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alam Chand were also present at that time.

"If we do not pay attention to remain alert on health issue, we'll be affected for this," said the lawmaker.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: For the whole day, army patrolling is continuing at Dhamoirhat in order to maintain social distancing in the district.

Under the supervision of upazila administration, the patrolling is being conducted. Public awareness is being made.

The patrolling led by UNO Gonopoti Ray was launched on Wednesday from Mongolbari Bazaar in the upazila.

It got gradual spreading to other important bazaars and intersections making awareness among people about corona and how to face it.

Priority has been given on social distancing.

It was warned through mike asking people not to go out without emergency needs.

The UNO said the patrolling has been intensified accompanying armed forces, adding, all have been asked to stay at home without emergency needs.























