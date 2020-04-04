Video
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:31 AM
Home Countryside

13 nabbed in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

At least 13 people were arrested on different charges in two districts- Rajshahi and Satkhira, on Wednesday.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Tuesday till Wednesday morning, detained 12 people from the city.
During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.
Of the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants and the rest four were detained on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.
SATKHIRA: Police detained a rice dealer from Borodal Bazaar at Assasuni Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning allegedly for selling government rice in black market.
Detained Mujib Sana is a resident of Borodal Village in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Assasuni Police Station Abdus Salam said on information, a team of police raided there and arrested Mujib along with 42 bags of rice weighing 1,270 kilograms.
The rice was supposed to be sold among the poor under the government's fair price programme, the OC said.  
A case was filed against Mujib and one Shahjahan Gazi in this connection, he added.


