Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:31 AM
Home Countryside

Nor’wester kills one, injures her two sisters

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Apr 3: A girl was killed and her two sisters were injured in a wall collapse during a nor'wester in the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Yasmin, 14, daughter of Yasin.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Md Syeduzzaman said the wall collapsed on the three sisters while they were taking rest inside their house at 5pm, leaving Yasmin dead on the spot and injuring two others.
The injured Rotna, 16, and Hasi, 10, were taken to Sadar Hospital.


