Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:31 AM
Home Countryside

Khulna starts ‘door to door’ services to keep people at home

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 3: The district administration has taken a special strategy titled on 'Door to Door Essential Goods distribution in Corona crisis through Digital Survey' to help the people to stay at their homes in a bid to contain coronavirus spreading in the city.
"We have started 'door to door' services and opened hotline number taking daily essential food items to the doorsteps of the needy, jobless and destitute people who have been asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus", said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain on Thursday.
The hotline number are, 01717289656, 01779292978, 01712050563, 01675634900, 01711084301, the authorities are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the people after getting calls at the number.
By strict monitoring these services, five members committee has been formed while Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman was made as convener of the committee, the DC added.  
He said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to tackle the present adverse situation, adding that the government is extending the doctors and other paramedics with personal protective equipment, masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to protect them from the virus infection.
So, they supplement the government endeavours through discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty, he added.
Besides, the district administration has served a notice on Wednesday night asking socio-cultural and political parties to distribute food items among the destitute after taking permission from the DC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attempt to murder minor at Ashuganj
Five killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
A new beach with sea plants and red crabs at Cox’s Bazar!
Food items distributed among helpless people in four dists
Four killed in four dists
People flouting ban on public gathering in Meherpur
Old man kills self in Barishal
PCR machine being installed at SBMCH


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft