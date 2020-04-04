Khulna starts ‘door to door’ services to keep people at home





"We have started 'door to door' services and opened hotline number taking daily essential food items to the doorsteps of the needy, jobless and destitute people who have been asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus", said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain on Thursday.

The hotline number are, 01717289656, 01779292978, 01712050563, 01675634900, 01711084301, the authorities are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the people after getting calls at the number.

By strict monitoring these services, five members committee has been formed while Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman was made as convener of the committee, the DC added.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to tackle the present adverse situation, adding that the government is extending the doctors and other paramedics with personal protective equipment, masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to protect them from the virus infection.

So, they supplement the government endeavours through discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty, he added.

Besides, the district administration has served a notice on Wednesday night asking socio-cultural and political parties to distribute food items among the destitute after taking permission from the DC.



















