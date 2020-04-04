Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute





The injured mother and her daughter were admitted to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital. Being afraid of the attackers, the family members of the injured fled their houses. Police have not registered any case though they were informed about the matter.

Witnesses, police and local sources said Rabeya Begum, 70, wife of late Akbar Ali has been living in Peertala area of Joinakathi adjacent to the municipal town under Sadar Upazila along with her daughter Kulsum. They had a conflict with local Awami League leader and influential person Shamim Master. As Shamim is locally powerful, he has been trying to occupy a small piece of land of the widow. In the afternoon of March 30, Shamim Master along with his sons Rana, 20, and Rabbi, 20, launched an attack on Kulsum. They beat Kulsum and her husband mercilessly. Later, the locally influential people held a meeting and ensured Rabeya's family to resolve the matter later on. They also asked them not to inform the police about it.

Victim Rabeya said she had been waiting for a favourable decision of the locally influential people. But, at about 11am on April 1, Shamim Master along with his sons swooped on them. They seriously injured Rabeya and Kulsum beating them up brutally. Later, the locals admitted them to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital. "Though we submitted a complaint with Patuakhali Police Station (PS), police have not arrested anyone so far," she lamented.

Contacted, Patukhali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman said police were sent to the place of occurrence. Police would take necessary action for beating an elderly woman. No influential people would be able to evade the law, the OC added.































