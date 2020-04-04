10,200 expats released from home quarantine in Khulna, Barishal Div   







A total of 10,200 foreign returnees were released from home quarantine after successfully passing 14 days at their houses to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in two divisions- Khulna and Barishal, recently.

KHULNA: A total of 8,157 foreign returnees out of 12,359 have been released from home quarantine after passing 14 days at their houses in the division.

They were kept under home quarantine with a view to preventing community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akther said a total of 8,157 expatriates have been released from home quarantine so far since March 10 till Friday 8am in all ten districts of the division.

Besides, a total of 579 expatriates have been released from home quarantine and two others from institutional quarantine as well as 135 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine during the last 24 hours in the division.

Among the 135, 14 expatriates were sent to home quarantine in Khulna, 12 in Bagerhat, 49 in Satkhira, 35 in Jashore, five in Jhenaidah, five in Narail, three in Chuadanga and 12 in Meherpur districts.

With them, a total of 12,359 expatriates were quarantined at home so far in the division and of them, 579 were given clearance in last 24 hours as no symptoms of coronavirus were found in them within the 14 days of home quarantine, she said.

"The armed forces, police and different organisations are continuing distribution of masks, leaflets, spraying of disinfectants on the streets and public places, washing hands with shops and cleanliness campaigns to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.," she added.

She also said the members of the armed forces, local government bodies and voluntary organisations have exclusively reinforced efforts on Friday to ensure social distancing by restricting movement of people and inspiring them to stay at home.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said maximum emphasis has been put on ensuring social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 and providing food to the needy, distressed and jobless people.

BARISHAL: A total of 2,043 people were released from home quarantine after successfully passing 14 days at their homes in the division recently.

Most of them are foreign returnees, said the Health Department.

Divisional Health Director's office sources said a total of 2,936 people were sent to home quarantine in six districts of the division since March 10 till now. Of them, 2,043 were released from home quarantine recently as no symptoms of coronavirus were found in them.

Although none was sent to home quarantine in Barishal and Barguna districts in the last 24 hours, 50 people from the rest four districts of the division went under home quarantine.

A total of 340 people in six districts of the division were released from home quarantine in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three patients are now admitted in the isolation unit of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Barishal Divisional Health Director Dr Basudeb Kumar Das said although some of the patients were admitted at SBMCH doubting coronavirus, none was examined as coronavirus patient yet.















