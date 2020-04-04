

Hospital wears empty look in Bagerhat

Doctors at the 100-bed hospital used to pass busy hours in dealing with patients, and even the patients would take their seats at the corridor of the hospital for lacking of beds.

But recently Observer correspondent found empty beds and few patients inside the hospital during a visit.

Hospital authorities said patients are not coming to receive treatment fearing the outbreak of coronavirus.

Dr Belfar Hossain, residential medical officer (RMO) of the hospital, said, "About 500 to 550 patients usually come to outdoor to take treatment facility but this number now dropped."

No new patient is coming to take treatment here fearing the virus, the RMO added.

























