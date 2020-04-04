Dhaka's air pollution has reduced







We are experiencing lockdown across the country. Ever since the shutdown becomes effective amidst the coronavirus scare, one good thing that happened to Dhaka. The air quality has been improved drastically. As of March 29, Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 91, a giant jump forward from the typical range of 260-319 recorded at the beginning of the year. According to experts, such an improvement has not been seen in a long time.

This is really a good scenario that the earth is breathing. It is indeed a good sign that the lockdown's outcome is becoming very positive. This also signals a marked difference from before when newspapers were almost always filled with news about the health hazards of air pollution. However, now we mostly remain indoors and that's why pollution has reduced significantly. It is a great lesson for us. What is important is to maintain this quality of the air instead of poisoning it again.











Mohammad Raihan

Over e-mail

Dear Sir,We are experiencing lockdown across the country. Ever since the shutdown becomes effective amidst the coronavirus scare, one good thing that happened to Dhaka. The air quality has been improved drastically. As of March 29, Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 91, a giant jump forward from the typical range of 260-319 recorded at the beginning of the year. According to experts, such an improvement has not been seen in a long time.This is really a good scenario that the earth is breathing. It is indeed a good sign that the lockdown's outcome is becoming very positive. This also signals a marked difference from before when newspapers were almost always filled with news about the health hazards of air pollution. However, now we mostly remain indoors and that's why pollution has reduced significantly. It is a great lesson for us. What is important is to maintain this quality of the air instead of poisoning it again.Mohammad RaihanOver e-mail