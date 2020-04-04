Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 April, 2020, 1:30 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Dhaka's air pollution has reduced

Published : Saturday, 4 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir,

We are experiencing lockdown across the country. Ever since the shutdown becomes effective amidst the coronavirus scare, one good thing that happened to Dhaka. The air quality has been improved drastically. As of March 29, Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 91, a giant jump forward from the typical range of 260-319 recorded at the beginning of the year. According to experts, such an improvement has not been seen in a long time.
This is really a good scenario that the earth is breathing. It is indeed a good sign that the lockdown's outcome is becoming very positive. This also signals a marked difference from before when newspapers were almost always filled with news about the health hazards of air pollution.  However, now we mostly remain indoors and that's why pollution has reduced significantly. It is a great lesson for us. What is important is to maintain this quality of the air instead of poisoning it again.





Mohammad Raihan
Over e-mail



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka's air pollution has reduced
Hats off to all the healthcare workers
Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!
Coping with Covid-19: How is the pandemic affecting us all?
Talk about death, with loved ones!
Media in a quagmire situation
Fighting the COVID-19 in BD: Public health perspective
‘A living history’


Latest News
Global coronavirus death toll stands 53,190
Father again at the age of 89!
Mom with coronavirus couldn't see her child after giving birth
Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing, speaking
First coronavirus patient detected in Chattogram
Independent TV reporter coronavirus positive, 47 quarantined
Nobody knows when football can resume: Infantino
Young man commits 'suicide'
Pentagon removes captain of virus-struck aircraft carrier
Hungry dogs consume four deer alive in Rajshahi zoo
Most Read News
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
COVID-19: Number of cases rises to 61
Pandemics: Always accompanied by rumours
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
Good governance in economic recovery
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stay alert against rumours: Obaidul to AL men
Man dies from corona symptoms in in-law’s house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft