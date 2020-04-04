Quarantine: United we fall, divided we stand!



Kawsar Uddin Mahmud

Finding no alternatives, Motin Mia had to take the flight back to Bangladesh and ultimately reached his home in Madaripur without displaying any symptoms of Coronavirus in the Shah Jalal Airport. Even though he later developed mild symptoms of fever, sore throat and shortness of breath, he got good care from his wife and two little daughters. His wife works as a pre-school teacher and she is in regular physical contact with her students.

There are many people in our country who have similar stories like Motin Mia. Being victims of immigration laws, they are bound to return home with hopes for proper treatment and reuniting with their loved ones. Getting medical care is one of the fundamental human rights and no one can question it. But is it worth infecting your loved ones and your fellow countryman with the disease which could have been prevented if only you would have isolated yourself from the world! Ironically, these people like Motin Mia are wandering publicly in the streets like a vigilante having no qualms about Quarantine.

So, why should people know about quarantine properly? Which type of tragedy should we face, if we bypass it? And why the government puts importance on it? Today, I am going to answer these questions and to discuss these matters from the historical and empirical views.

First of all, let's talk about what is quarantine?

The word 'Quarantine' had been derived from the Italian word 'Quaranta' which means 'a period of forty days', as was its usage during the 14th and 15th centuries when the infamous "Black Death" (Bubonic Plague) hit Europe. In the city-state of Venice, the Doge ordered his citizen to stay at the home for the 40 days so that none would die from the plague. Even though the word "Quarantine" was incorporated into the English language in the early 1600s, by then it had completely changed its meaning to sort of "separation" from the general mass for the greater good. We also get information about isolation or quarantine ideas during the period of the Umayyad Caliphate (740AD).

In general, 'a quarantine is a restriction on the movement of people and goods which are intended to prevent the spread of disease or pests. Strict isolation imposed to prevent the spread of disease.' In another way, 'Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.'

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained the practice of quarantine specifically involves: the separation of a person or group of people reasonably believed to have been exposed to a communicable disease but not yet symptomatic, from others who have not been so exposed, to prevent the possible spread of the communicable disease.

There is also another important term which is passionately related to quarantine that is nothing but 'Medical Isolation'. In the epidemic, perspective Isolation means 'separating sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.'

According to the CDC, the practice of isolation entails: The separation of a person or group of people known or reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease and potentially infectious from those who are not infected to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Isolation for public health purposes may be voluntary or compelled by federal, state, or local public health orders.

Quarantine may be used randomly with 'Cordon Sanitaire'. Although the terms are related, cordon sanitaire refers to the restriction of movement of people into or out of a specific geographic area, such as a community, in order to prevent an infection from spreading. It is like 'Medical isolation'

What are the conditions of Quarantine or how much time it takes? Historically, a quarantine referred to a period originally of 40 days that was imposed upon 'ships' when suspected of carrying an infectious or contagious disease. This practice of 'forty days' whatever you tell came from Venice in the 1300s in an effort to stave off the plague.

But there is no specific time to maintain Quarantine. When it drove into English language word it also changed its traditions, as well as its period policy. In a large part, it depends on the contagious power of the virus and geographical perspective as well as the coming probability of the virus' symptoms. For this reason, the period of COVID-19's quarantine is 15 days. In these 15 days, if anyone is suspected to be infected by this virus he/she has to stay at a specific place. It can be an official place by the government or it can be home.

What should we maintain and what are the rules we should follow in quarantine period?

Individuals (Quarantine's referred people) should not meet doctors and other family members as well as neighbors without any urgent need. They should maintain social distance from everyone. They should only use such domestic materials that are exclusive for the said individual. They should wash hands properly after doing every work by "handwash" (most preferable) or "hand sanitizer" or whatever is convenient; it can be soap but the washing time must be at least 20 seconds (It is medically recognized that less than 20 seconds of washing hands can carry COVID-19).

Under no circumstances, they should come nearer or in contact with domestic animals. Noticing the symptoms of the virus is a must. Not only they but also everyone should wear masks. Contacting a doctor before every visit is essential for the doctor's safety. At the time of sneezing and coughing, they should cover their face by handkerchief or tissue papers. (If they are infected partially or fully) or use face-mask.

What is waiting for us?

If we don't follow the rules of quarantine, we are in for a huge catastrophe. Bangladesh is an overpopulated country and most people of this country have little to no knowledge of the virtue of isolation. Lots of immigrants and migrant workers have already arrived from COVID-19 affected countries like Italy, Spain, and South-East Asian countries. In light of it, I wish to mention Feni where more than 12 thousand people came from abroad, and nearly 03 thousand people are staying at official quarantine.

The administration is forcing others to stay home and maintain 'home quarantine'. Although the government is trying their best, the needy equipment is limited. So, we have to be aware now immediately otherwise we won't be able to get rid of it. Developed countries are not capable to prevent COVID-19 yet, let alone Bangladesh.

Let's be aware and say, "united we fall, divided we stand".

The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

































